Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
Attorney General Morrisey warns of faith-based scams
With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas