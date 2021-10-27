United Way Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - “You’ve Been Parton’ed”

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties had two fun events planned in order to raise money for their campaign.

Tammie Alexander, campaign chair for Women United, an affiliate of United Way, said that United Way had already raised about $557,000, or about 46% of its goal of $1.2 million.

She said that the organization had other ideas to raise more money for its goal. Besides workplace donations, she said the organization planned to host community-wide events, namely sponsored by Women United.

The two events were “You’ve Been Parton’ed” and Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending.

“You’ve Been Parton’ed” was an event that lasted until November 19, where people could place pictures of Dolly Parton on someone’s yard or a specified location, have the signs stay there for 24 hours, and then either pay a fee to have the signs removed, “Parton” someone else, or even take a few signs for themselves.

“It’s similar to the game where they put a flamingo in someone’s yard,” Tammie explained, “but in this case, it’s a bunch of pictures of Dolly Parton, which is cool because who doesn’t love Dolly Parton?”

The other event was Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending, which was to take place at Kegler’s in Morgantown on November 17. In that event, local celebrities would compete to earn tips and money for the Women United campaign.

The hope was for the events to help raise money that went directly back to the communities.

“They go to support the campaign, and the campaign dollars stay within the community,” Tammie said. “So what we raise here stays here, and what I mean is when we fundraise in the community, it supports the local agencies that United Way supports.”

Those who wanted to learn more about the campaigns could go to their website at www.unitedwaympc.org or text Mountains 2022 to 41444.

