WVU women’s basketball tips off in exhibition game Thursday

Still trying to find team chemistry prior to season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday against WVU Tech for the “Haunted Hoops” exhibition event.

The team looks forward to getting back at it, but head coach Mike Carey is concerned with the chemistry that has yet to be found, as well as the right groups to put on the court at the same time.

The regular season gets underway on Nov. 16 against Saint Francis.

