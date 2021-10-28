Advertisement

Akron “will be good” for WVU men’s hoops

Huggins says team still needs to work on defense
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball follows on the heels of the women with an exhibition game of their own against Akron.

Both teams lost strong point guards last season, so head coach Bob Huggins sees this contest as a good opportunity for both programs to get a test in before the regular season.

Huggins also said WVU is “not very good defensively,” which is something they’ll survey in the Oct. 29 contest.

The Mountaineers face the Zips Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River

Latest News

WVU women's basketball
WVU women ranked No. 13 in ESPN preseason poll
Jared Jones: Peoples Bank Player of the Week
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Doddridge County’s Jared Jones
WVU women's basketball
WVU women’s basketball tips off in exhibition game Thursday
Kayza Massey
Massey named United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week