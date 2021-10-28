Akron “will be good” for WVU men’s hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball follows on the heels of the women with an exhibition game of their own against Akron.

Both teams lost strong point guards last season, so head coach Bob Huggins sees this contest as a good opportunity for both programs to get a test in before the regular season.

Huggins also said WVU is “not very good defensively,” which is something they’ll survey in the Oct. 29 contest.

The Mountaineers face the Zips Friday at 7 p.m.

