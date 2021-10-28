Anthony “AJ” Jones, 35, of Clarksburg, WV was cruelly ripped from his family and his life on October 19, 2021. AJ was born in Cleveland, OH on August 1, 1986, to the late Stoney E. Jones. AJ is survived by his wife, Amanda Jean Jones, along with their two children, Nadalee Jean and Julian James of Clarksburg; two children Jayden Scott and Kayleigh Anne of Midland, TX; six sisters, Misty and Antonio Conejo-Garcia of Fort Worth, TX, Stonie Jones of Clarksburg, Alicia & Jay Ferguson of Clarksburg, Mary Beth and Jason Payne of Morgantown, Amanda Jones of Ohio, and Candie Jones of Clarksburg. AJ also has many nieces and nephews, all of whom think the world of him. AJ was also preceded in death by his sister, Kayla Swaney. AJ was a strong family man. Family was everything to him. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone who he knew. AJ and Amanda are high school sweethearts who have made a beautiful life and family together. They married on November 17, 2010. AJ enjoyed working outside, from landscaping to roofing. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his son Julian and nephew Malcom. He also enjoyed collecting shoes and hats. AJ loved his music with stereo system and was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Dallas Cowboys. To know AJ was to know laughter and a great time. If you were having a bad day he knew how to turn it around and make you smile and laugh. He was a great man with a great smile and beautiful laugh. He would do anything for anyone and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be greatly missed by everyone and will never be forgotten. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Tammy Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

