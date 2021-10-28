Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A suboxone clinic has a new home in Harrison County.

5 news was the first to tell you about a controversial suboxone clinic that will be coming to Bridgeport. The clinic was originally set to move into Nutter Fort’s Medwood plaza.

Residents voiced concerns over the proposed location, which was close to nearby schools.

State health officials told 5 news the clinic will instead be coming to 2 Chenoweth Dr. in Bridgeport, which is near home depot.

John Vash, owner of Hearing Solution Services says Chenoweth Drive is not a good location for the clinic.

“And I just found out about it so I don’t know a lot about it but I just have concerns as a citizen, as a business owner in an environment where there are a lot of children. We just want to try to maintain and professional essence for our community,” said Vash.

He’s not the only one.

Wife of Pediatrician Dr. Joseph Momen who works on Chenoweth Drive Manzar Momen says one of her concerns is safety for his patients.

“Within our practice of course we see children but more than that we see a lot of teenagers and some of our patients are still in college and drive themselves to our practice,” said Momen.

The clinic, called delta lifestyle solutions, will provide suboxone treatments to help people battling opioid addictions.

Dr. Manzar says the idea of people addicted to prescription drugs in the area poses a safety concern... And could lead to increased crime.

“It is a medical community, fairly, Chenoweth Drive if you look around and then the fear of maybe exposing ourselves because we are a doctor’s office, we have controlled substances,” said Momen.

Both Vash and Momen say the clinic would be better served elsewhere.

“And that’s something that you know that we want to be able to maintain the integrity for...Bridgeport,” said Vash.

Officials say the new location complies with state codes...Which prohibit the clinics from being within certain distances of certain buildings like schools.

