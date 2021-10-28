Capito, Team Congress battle press in congressional softball game for charity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual game raised a record amount of money for breast cancer patients and survivors in a friendly matchup between members of Congress and the press.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and members of Team Congress played against members of the Washington, D.C. press corps in the 2021 Congressional Women’s Softball Game Wednesday evening.

The annual charity game raised more than $508,000, a new record, for the Young Survivor Coalition, an organization supporting young survivors and patients of breast cancer.

“The Congressional Softball Game is something I look forward to every year,” Team Captain and starting third baseman Senator Capito said. “It’s always a fun, friendly competition between members of Congress and the press, but more importantly it brings awareness about early detection and prevention of breast cancer, and raises money for an important cause.”

Senator Capito had the lone RBI for her team.

Team Congress was defeated by The Press Team by a score of 5-1.

