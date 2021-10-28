Advertisement

Jefferson Award winner for October selected

Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. This month, we’re honoring Lucy Godwin.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award.

For the month of October, we’re honoring Lucy Godwin.

Lucy Godwin, a title one reading specialist at Beverly Elementary, wanted to do more than teach students. Godwin wanted to bring a community library to the area after realizing how important the school library was.

Godwin then started the process of giving students access to books in the summertime when school isn’t in session.

“I approached my principal to start the bookmobile,” said Godwin. “I started seeking grants and started partnering with community organizations.”

From her effort and help from the community, the bookmobile was born! Godwin was then able to encourage students to not only motivate them to read books but to fall in love with reading.

“There’s a lot of cool books on here, and it inspires me to read a lot of other cool books,” said third grade student Mateo Nucilli.

Godwin says the bookmobile will make ten stops through the area, and she says it’s a major hit!

Since the start, Godwin says she has seen an increase in reading. She says 100 to 130 children visit the bus each week.

“”I’m very proud of the accomplishments she’s made and all that she’s accomplished with this and pulling our community together,” said principal Paul Zickefoose. “Because, truly, her heart loves the community, and it has truly brought everyone together.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, October 28
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, October 28
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth drive
Jefferson Award winner for October selected
Jefferson Award winner for October selected