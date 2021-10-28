Jefferson Award winner for October selected

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award.

For the month of October, we’re honoring Lucy Godwin.

Lucy Godwin, a title one reading specialist at Beverly Elementary, wanted to do more than teach students. Godwin wanted to bring a community library to the area after realizing how important the school library was.

Godwin then started the process of giving students access to books in the summertime when school isn’t in session.

“I approached my principal to start the bookmobile,” said Godwin. “I started seeking grants and started partnering with community organizations.”

From her effort and help from the community, the bookmobile was born! Godwin was then able to encourage students to not only motivate them to read books but to fall in love with reading.

“There’s a lot of cool books on here, and it inspires me to read a lot of other cool books,” said third grade student Mateo Nucilli.

Godwin says the bookmobile will make ten stops through the area, and she says it’s a major hit!

Since the start, Godwin says she has seen an increase in reading. She says 100 to 130 children visit the bus each week.

“”I’m very proud of the accomplishments she’s made and all that she’s accomplished with this and pulling our community together,” said principal Paul Zickefoose. “Because, truly, her heart loves the community, and it has truly brought everyone together.”

