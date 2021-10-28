Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be mostly cloudy, but we are taking a break from the chilly weather, as warm air flows into NCWV ahead of a low-pressure system out west. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but will still see breaks in the clouds, which means some sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the south, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s, warmer than average. After 9 PM, however, the dry weather ends, as rain showers push in ahead of the system out west. Some of these downpours could be on the heavier side at times, so expect a soggy night if you’re heading out. These rain showers continue into the late-morning. Barring that, expect light winds and temperatures in the low-50s. Overall, we start with nice weather but end with rain. Tomorrow afternoon, expect more scattered showers in the area, as the system lingers in the region, so we will see more rain at times. This means slick roads in some spots, so you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be a gray, soggy end to the workweek. The low-pressure system sticks around over the Halloween weekend, so expect more scattered showers until Sunday morning. Between now and Sunday morning, we’ll likely see about 1 to 2 inches of rain in some areas. That means if you’re doing anything for Halloween, expect some dreary conditions at times. By Sunday afternoon, the rain leaves, and by Monday, expect more sunshine, with temperatures still in the mid-50s. Towards the middle of next week, another system will bring more rain showers and cooler temperatures to WV. In short, after a nice afternoon, the next few days will be characterized by cool temperatures and plenty of rain for spooky season.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. Winds will be breezy, coming from the east-southeast at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, which is warmer-than-average. In short, an okay afternoon. The only issue might be a slight chance of showers in the late-afternoon and evening. High: 68.

Tonight: Rain starts pushing in after 9 PM, with steady rainfall during the overnight hours. Some downpours are possible, so expect a messy night when traveling tonight and tomorrow morning. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the low-50s. Overall, expect a dreary night. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Skies will be cloudy, with not much sunshine expected. Plenty of rain showers push into NCWV throughout the day, especially in the morning and afternoon hours, so you may want to plan for a soggy commute throughout the day. Winds will be coming from the southeast, and temperatures will be in the low-60s, right within range for late-October. In short, expect a gray, rainy afternoon. High: 63.

Saturday: More scattered showers in the area, so the dreary, wet weather continues. Not as much rain will fall compared to tomorrow, but still, you’ll want to plan for some when enjoying the day before Halloween. Skies will be cloudy and gray, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, cooler-than-average. In short, the day will be gray and chilly. High: 55.

