Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! What a beautiful day it turned into with warm temps and plenty of sunshine out there. What a brief break from the next weather system that is heading our way tonight. Today’s temperatures reached from the upper 60′s to lower 70′s in the western part of our area. These temperatures are a jump of 15-20 degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. I hope you enjoyed it because tomorrow we’re back to seeing our temperatures drop. But let’s talk about this storm that is going to start bringing rain to our area tonight. This storm was part of a brutal series of storms that hit the west coast of the US with damaging winds and widespread flooding. It is now a dynamically different storm than its beginning, but for us, we’re looking at plenty of rain heading our way. The intensity of the rain will begin picking up from its arrival tonight into tomorrow where we’ll see some of the heaviest downpours. Then on Saturday, it will become more intermittent. Forty-eight rain totals could range from 1 ½” to over 2 ½”, particularly in the higher elevations. While I don’t think the risk factor for flooding is going to be high, I’m not ruling it out either. Since this is also a classic storm, we will eventually get a cold front to move through which will also help to drop our temperatures. If your community is scheduling its Trick or Treat events on Saturday evening, then it would be a wet one with off and on light rain. But if it’s for Sunday, then I think it will just be cool and cloudy. But before I leave you, I also wanted to mention that looking a little further out, and we could be dipping our toes into lows some mornings next week that will be reaching down into the low 30′s, or possibly below freezing. Yep, it’s that time of year.

Tonight: Rainy: Low 55

Friday: Rainy, heavy at times: High 65

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy: High 56

Sunday: Morning rain, then becoming mostly cloudy later: High 56

