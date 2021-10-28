Local businesses adapt during a nationwide car parts shortage.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As COVID-19 continued to affect businesses across the country, the automotive industry dealt with difficulties as multiple car parts were on backorder due to manufacturing delays.

Parts Manager at Jenkins Subaru in Bridgeport, Brandon Zannio, said business was a rollercoaster throughout the pandemic.

However, it was particularly rough as parts became difficult to locate. The shortage of parts caused dealerships to struggle with selling and repairing vehicles.

“We can hardly get any product in here. If we get a new car, it is already pre-sold. You can’t come to the dealership. You have to preorder it before you come in,” Zannio said.

He added transmissions, and rubberized parts were nearly impossible to find.

Through this hardship, Zannio discovered that transparency was the best way to communicate with customers during the time of uncertainly.

General Manager at Chenoweth Ford Carl Ramsey shared their business ran into issues during the shortage as well.

“With a shortage of parts, there is a shortage of rental cars and available vehicles being able to drive while waiting on repairs. A lot of people are going without vehicles during these times, which makes it even more challenging,” he explained.

He told me the business looked into getting parts from a different place than normal as many people can’t wait for the parts to arrive from their usual manufacturer.

Both men said their businesses would continue to push forward and make the adaptations needed to continue selling and fixing cars.

