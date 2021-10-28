Morgantown Fire Department reminds everyone to “Be Halloween Safe”
Trick-or-treating in the City of Morgantown is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding citizens to “Be Halloween Safe” this weekend.
Trick-or-treating in the City of Morgantown is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Every Halloween in the United States, approximately 800 home fires occur due to decorations igniting from candles, electrical problems, heaters, and arson.
Some Halloween safety tips to remember are:
- Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns
- When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric
- Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them
- Choose costumes with reflective markings when possible
- Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry as part of their costume
- Dried flowers, cornstalks, straw, hay, crepe paper, and other Halloween decorations can catch fire easily
- Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources such as light bulbs and heaters
- Remember to keep exits from the home clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes
- Teach children to know where the exits are if attending Halloween parties at other locations
- Make sure all smoke alarms are working in the home
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.