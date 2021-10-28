Advertisement

Morgantown Fire Department reminds everyone to “Be Halloween Safe”

Trick-or-treating in the City of Morgantown is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding citizens to “Be Halloween Safe” this weekend.

Every Halloween in the United States, approximately 800 home fires occur due to decorations igniting from candles, electrical problems, heaters, and arson.

Some Halloween safety tips to remember are:

  • Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns
  • When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric
  • Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them
  • Choose costumes with reflective markings when possible
  • Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry as part of their costume
  • Dried flowers, cornstalks, straw, hay, crepe paper, and other Halloween decorations can catch fire easily
  • Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources such as light bulbs and heaters
  • Remember to keep exits from the home clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes
  • Teach children to know where the exits are if attending Halloween parties at other locations
  • Make sure all smoke alarms are working in the home

