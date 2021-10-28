Morgantown Fire Department reminds everyone to “Be Halloween Safe”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding citizens to “Be Halloween Safe” this weekend.

Trick-or-treating in the City of Morgantown is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Every Halloween in the United States, approximately 800 home fires occur due to decorations igniting from candles, electrical problems, heaters, and arson.

Some Halloween safety tips to remember are:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them

Choose costumes with reflective markings when possible

Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks to carry as part of their costume

Dried flowers, cornstalks, straw, hay, crepe paper, and other Halloween decorations can catch fire easily

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources such as light bulbs and heaters

Remember to keep exits from the home clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes

Teach children to know where the exits are if attending Halloween parties at other locations

Make sure all smoke alarms are working in the home

