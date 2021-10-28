Oliver Marshall Hall, 78 of Upperglade passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1943 on Elk River to the late Henry and Myrtle Phares Hall. He was a retired coal miner who loved everybody, especially kids. He was a very giving person and never met a stranger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Roy Hall and sisters Marie Hunt, Wanda Henline, Gladys Hanks, and Eva Isabell Hall. Oliver is survived by his brothers and sisters, Doy Hall of Camden on Gauley, Lenora Mathes of Waynesboro, VA, Jennings Hall and Denver (Debbie) Hall all of Orville, OH, Rita Sue (Roger) Cogar, and Wilma (Eddie) Green, all of Upper Glade; good friend Mary Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended friends and family. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in Gospel Fellowship Church Cemetery, Upperglade. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at Adams-Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

