Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Doddridge County’s Jared Jones

Jones threw for two, rushed for three for a total of five TDs Friday night
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County quarterback Jared Jones is the Peoples Bank Player of the Week.

Jones threw for two and rushed for three to tally up five touchdowns in the Bulldogs 44-16 win over Roane County Friday night.

Jones has been the team’s starting quarterback for two years, and even in such a successful program, he knows this team is more about family than football.

