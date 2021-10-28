Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Doddridge County’s Jared Jones
Jones threw for two, rushed for three for a total of five TDs Friday night
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County quarterback Jared Jones is the Peoples Bank Player of the Week.
Jones threw for two and rushed for three to tally up five touchdowns in the Bulldogs 44-16 win over Roane County Friday night.
Jones has been the team’s starting quarterback for two years, and even in such a successful program, he knows this team is more about family than football.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.