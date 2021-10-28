Advertisement

Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Morgantown Fire Department reminds everyone to “Be Halloween Safe”
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre