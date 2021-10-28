WVU Medicine shares progress on COVID booster shot clinics after FDA approval

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Just a little over a month ago the FDA authorized the Pfizer booster shot, now WVU Medicine is providing it to the community.

“When the Pfizer booster was approved, just like when the first vaccine came out, we saw a kind of immediate rush of people who have really been waiting on getting the vaccine,” WVU Medicine chief pharmacy officer, Todd Karpinski said.

After roughly three weeks of offering the booster shot, Karpinski said they’ve given between 5,000-6,000 shots. This, plus the additional 4,000 employees that they have held separate clinics for, but Karpinski said those numbers are starting to trickle downward.

“I think we’re doing 500 tomorrow over a four hour time period.”

However, he said it’s not something he finds alarming.

“I think one of the biggest differences with the booster is the availability of it at retail pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, it’s much more abundant than when it originally came out at very limited places. So I think, we at WVU Medicine may not be seeing the same numbers because folks are going out elsewhere to get it,” he said

Karpinski also mentioned that luckily they haven’t faced any challenges with volunteers giving out the vaccine or a shortage in doses.

“We’ve kind of played this game before,” he said.

The focus now is on making sure everyone has the first doses they need before taking a stab at the booster, including those ages 5-11, a group the FDA hopes to approve for next week.

“I think that will increase our numbers even more. We have a sense that some parents may be waiting to get vaccinated along side their children.”

WVU Medicine still has openings available for their Oct. 29 clinic. They will hold clinics weekly by appointment only. To sign up visit their website.

