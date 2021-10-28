Advertisement

WVU Medicine shares progress on COVID booster shot clinics after FDA approval

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Just a little over a month ago the FDA authorized the Pfizer booster shot, now WVU Medicine is providing it to the community.

“When the Pfizer booster was approved, just like when the first vaccine came out, we saw a kind of immediate rush of people who have really been waiting on getting the vaccine,” WVU Medicine chief pharmacy officer, Todd Karpinski said.

After roughly three weeks of offering the booster shot, Karpinski said they’ve given between 5,000-6,000 shots. This, plus the additional 4,000 employees that they have held separate clinics for, but Karpinski said those numbers are starting to trickle downward.

“I think we’re doing 500 tomorrow over a four hour time period.”

However, he said it’s not something he finds alarming.

“I think one of the biggest differences with the booster is the availability of it at retail pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, it’s much more abundant than when it originally came out at very limited places. So I think, we at WVU Medicine may not be seeing the same numbers because folks are going out elsewhere to get it,” he said

Karpinski also mentioned that luckily they haven’t faced any challenges with volunteers giving out the vaccine or a shortage in doses.

“We’ve kind of played this game before,” he said.

The focus now is on making sure everyone has the first doses they need before taking a stab at the booster, including those ages 5-11, a group the FDA hopes to approve for next week.

“I think that will increase our numbers even more. We have a sense that some parents may be waiting to get vaccinated along side their children.”

WVU Medicine still has openings available for their Oct. 29 clinic. They will hold clinics weekly by appointment only. To sign up visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River

Latest News

wvu medicine clinic
WVU Med. Booster Clinics
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, October 28
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, October 28
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth drive