WVU women ranked No. 13 in ESPN preseason poll

Third preseason ranking for the Mountaineers
WVU women's basketball
WVU women's basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball received a No. 13 preseason ranking from ESPN prior to Thursday’s exhibition contest with WVU Tech.

The Mountaineers have already been given two other preseason rankings: No. 16 (Lindy’s Sports Magazine) and No. 19 (Associated Press).

Within the ESPN rankings, WVU is only one of three Big 12 Conference teams, falling in between Baylor (No. 7) and Iowa State (No. 15).

