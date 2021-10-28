WVU women ranked No. 13 in ESPN preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball received a No. 13 preseason ranking from ESPN prior to Thursday’s exhibition contest with WVU Tech.

The Mountaineers have already been given two other preseason rankings: No. 16 (Lindy’s Sports Magazine) and No. 19 (Associated Press).

Within the ESPN rankings, WVU is only one of three Big 12 Conference teams, falling in between Baylor (No. 7) and Iowa State (No. 15).

