Bridgeport closes season with loss to Wheeling Park, 2-0

Indians unable to put any goals up against Patriots
Bridgeport girls' soccer
Bridgeport girls' soccer(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WELLSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport girls closed out a strong season in the Class AAA regional championship, falling to Wheeling Park 2-0.

Goals from Merritt Delk and Maya Taggart put the Patriots on top in the first half and from there it was all defense for WPHS.

Bridgeport finishes the 2021 season at 18-4.

