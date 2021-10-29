Bridgeport closes season with loss to Wheeling Park, 2-0

WELLSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport girls closed out a strong season in the Class AAA regional championship, falling to Wheeling Park 2-0.

Goals from Merritt Delk and Maya Taggart put the Patriots on top in the first half and from there it was all defense for WPHS.

Bridgeport finishes the 2021 season at 18-4.

