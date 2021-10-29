Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Program helps grandparents raising grandchildren

There’s a program in Harrison County called The Healthy Grandfamiles that helps out grandparents that have to raise their grandchildren.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a program in Harrison County called The Healthy Grandfamiles that helps out grandparents that have to raise their grandchildren. Watch the story above in this month’s edition of our ongoing series Bridging the Great Health Divide.`

