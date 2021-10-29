Fairmont residents reacts to upcoming demolition

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council bought two derelict structures so they can be demolished.

The council is continuing its mission to clean up areas through the purchase and demolition of condemned buildings.

Fairmont resident Tom Rise who lives in the area of one of the them says it’s been a long time coming.

“Well, we’ve been asking the city for over three years now to get this structure tore down,” said Rise.

Buildings that have been condemned and are awaiting demolition may be purchased by the city in order to speed up the process.

Residents like rise have been active in trying to get the structure on 553 Carter Street demolished.

“It’s really an eyesore it’s also a safety hazard for the kids in the neighborhood,” said Rise.

An ordinance is written and voted on every time the city negotiates to purchase a blighted property. Council must approve the purchase and any work that follows, which usually entails demolition.

For rise...The property across from his house needed attention.

“It also lowers the property value down for everyone in the neighborhood,” said Rise.

At Tuesday’s meeting...Council voted unanimously to buy two dilapidated properties and one of them is 553 Carter Street.

“...and finally, we were just told about three months ago that that structure is on the demolition list,” said Rise.

The council says the goal is to get the derelict buildings torn down and new construction take its place and get a new property back on the tax rolls.

Rise says this comes as welcome news.

“We’re ecstatic about it, actually,” said Rise.

The next step will be to demolish the condemned houses and sell the land.

