Advertisement

Fairmont residents reacts to upcoming demolition

Shown is a derelict structure on 553 Carter Street in Fairmont that is slated to be demolished.
Shown is a derelict structure on 553 Carter Street in Fairmont that is slated to be demolished.(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council bought two derelict structures so they can be demolished.

The council is continuing its mission to clean up areas through the purchase and demolition of condemned buildings.

Fairmont resident Tom Rise who lives in the area of one of the them says it’s been a long time coming.

“Well, we’ve been asking the city for over three years now to get this structure tore down,” said Rise.

Buildings that have been condemned and are awaiting demolition may be purchased by the city in order to speed up the process.

Residents like rise have been active in trying to get the structure on 553 Carter Street demolished.

“It’s really an eyesore it’s also a safety hazard for the kids in the neighborhood,” said Rise.

An ordinance is written and voted on every time the city negotiates to purchase a blighted property. Council must approve the purchase and any work that follows, which usually entails demolition.

For rise...The property across from his house needed attention.

“It also lowers the property value down for everyone in the neighborhood,” said Rise.

At Tuesday’s meeting...Council voted unanimously to buy two dilapidated properties and one of them is 553 Carter Street.

“...and finally, we were just told about three months ago that that structure is on the demolition list,” said Rise.

The council says the goal is to get the derelict buildings torn down and new construction take its place and get a new property back on the tax rolls.

Rise says this comes as welcome news.

“We’re ecstatic about it, actually,” said Rise.

The next step will be to demolish the condemned houses and sell the land.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother-son duo indicted for murder of Darren Bolinger
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive

Latest News

Suboxone clinic
Proposed suboxone clinic once again looking for new location
Pumpkin Bertha
Best Friends Animal Society Offers Tips for a Spooky but Safe Halloween
Harrison County Schools mask requirement extended through Nov. 28
WVDOH
WVDOH awards MacCorkle Avenue construction project