Harrison County Schools mask requirement extended through Nov. 28

A mask requirement for Harrison County School District has been extended through Nov. 28, says the Harrison County Board of Education.
(WAVE 3 News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mask requirement for Harrison County School District has been extended through Nov. 28, says the Harrison County Board of Education.

After an initial surge at the start of October, the Harrison County School District has observed a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The Board says weekly reported cases have slumped from a high of 150 from September 26 - October 3 to a low of 70 reported cases from October 17-24.

While this data is promising, it is still well above the West Virginia State average of approximately 53 cases per day for entire counties.

With the significant community and school spread that is continuing throughout Harrison County, the mask requirement remains in effect for all staff and students inside of Harrison County K-12 buildings and on buses through November 28, 2021.

The requirement will be re-evaluated on or before November 28, and a further determination dependent upon the available data at that time will be made.

