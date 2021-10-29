Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing some rain overnight, today will be cloudy and dreary, as a low-pressure system lingers in the region. First, we’ll see plenty of heavy showers this morning, so expect a soggy morning and slick roads during this time. Most of the rain comes during this time. By the afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with rain showers pushing into the area. While most will be light, don’t be surprised about a few heavy showers. Winds will be gusty, with gusts above 30 mph in the mountains, which could blow around unsecured objects and damage tree branches. As a result, the National Weather Service office has the mountain counties, such as Tucker and Randolph counties, under Wind Advisories until 8 PM at the latest. Make sure to secure all outdoor items and plan for the wind. In the lowlands, the winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the seasonable low-60s. Tonight, rain showers lift in, so we will see more light rain. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the chilly low-50s. Overall, expect a gray, cloudy afternoon, with rain chances. Tomorrow afternoon, more rain showers push in, leading to dreary conditions in some areas, especially in the mountains. So if you’re heading out, it’s not a bad idea to plan for some slick roads and to keep an umbrella near you. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, so don’t expect much sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the chilly mid-50s, so a coat will be needed. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon. Rain chances finally lift after Sunday morning, as the system finally pushes eastward, leaving behind clearing skies and chilly temperatures. We’ll likely have seen over 1 inch of rain in some areas by Sunday. The first half of next week will be cool but mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies. Towards the middle of the week, however, a weak front brings cooler temperatures (highs in the upper-40s) and more rain, with some models projecting the possibility of rain/snow mix. In short, expect a chilly, partly rainy Halloween weekend, with cooler temperatures for the first week of November.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. Plenty of rain showers this morning, and a few more showers this afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies during the late-evening hours. Winds gusts above 30 mph are likely in the mountainous areas until the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the seasonable low-60s. Overall, expect a rainy, breezy morning and afternoon. High: 62.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with scattered showers during the overnight hours, so we will see more rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a dreary, cloudy night. Low: 50.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with more light rain showers coming in tomorrow afternoon. We won’t see much, compared to today, but still, expect slick roads and dreary weather for the day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-50s. In short, expect another cool, cloudy day. High: 57.

Sunday: We’ll see rain showers in the morning, but by the afternoon, they leave the area, and we’re left with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s again. In short, it will be cloudy and chilly, but the rain will finally be gone by the afternoon. High: 57.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.