Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! We made it to the end of the week and after some rain that started last night, some of us saw a break from that rain this afternoon, but only to see that rain return later on. We not only started the day wet, but we also started it warm with our morning low only down to the low 50′s, much warmer than average. Rainfall totals through Friday afternoon were consistently near the ½” range for most, but we are expecting more as we continue into the weekend. The responsible storm is center over Ohio and will be heading toward the northeast through the weekend, but because of the size of the storm, we’ll continue to see rain, even on the backside of the low pressure. Saturday will be much like today, with rain becoming more intermittent by the end of the day. For Sunday, the rain will ease off for the lowlands but will continue for the higher elevations, raising the risk of potential flooding for some. Looking ahead, we will start to see our temperatures drop and by Wednesday morning, many of us will see our morning lows bottoming out near freezing. If there is any potential precipitation during the coldest times of the morning, then we could be looking at a wintry mix or some light snow falling in some places. This will be the trend into next weekend so get those heavier jackets.

Tonight: Rainy: Low 51

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy: High 57

Sunday: Morning rain then mostly cloudy: High 56

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 55

