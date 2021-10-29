Morgantown tops Bridgeport to punch ticket to Class AAA state tournament, 3-1

WELLSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown is heading to the state tournament after a hard-earned win over Bridgeport.

Two first half goals from Joel Beeson and Caden Carpenter put the Mohigans on top of Brock Amos’ one goal for the Indians.

In the second half, James Percifield knocked in the final score of the night to up it to 3-1.

Morgantown will head to Beckley at the end of next week to compete for a Class AAA state title.

