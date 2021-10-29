Mother-son duo indicted for murder of Darren Bolinger

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mother-son duo is being indicted for the murder of 52-year-old Darren Bolinger of Preston County on March 28, 2021.

A Preston County Grand Jury has indicted 16-year-old Casey Donovan Bolinger and his mother 50-year-old Tracy Ann Bolinger for first-degree murder and conspiracy. Mrs. Bolinger is also being indicted for manufacturing a controlled substance..

On Sunday, March 28, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting in the Valley Point area of Preston County. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found Darren Bolinger had been shot and died of his wounds during a domestic violence type incident, officials say.

The Albright duo is two of 28 people indicted by the grand jury for the Oct. term.

Click here for the original story.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.