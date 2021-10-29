Advertisement

Mother-son duo indicted for murder of Darren Bolinger

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mother-son duo is being indicted for the murder of 52-year-old Darren Bolinger of Preston County on March 28, 2021.

A Preston County Grand Jury has indicted 16-year-old Casey Donovan Bolinger and his mother 50-year-old Tracy Ann Bolinger for first-degree murder and conspiracy. Mrs. Bolinger is also being indicted for manufacturing a controlled substance..

On Sunday, March 28, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting in the Valley Point area of Preston County. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found Darren Bolinger had been shot and died of his wounds during a domestic violence type incident, officials say.

The Albright duo is two of 28 people indicted by the grand jury for the Oct. term.

Click here for the original story.

