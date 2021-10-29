Mountaineers take down WVU Tech, 113-33

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a tale of scoring, and the Mountaineers wrote it.

At the half, WVU led 48-14, with Jasmine Carson leading the team in scoring with 16 points.

The Mountaineers shut down the Golden Bears defensively, only allowing 19 points in the second half.

With the regular season around the corner, this contest gives WVU something to build off of. Tipoff against St. Francis is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

