Advertisement

Parents in Marion County take bullying issues to the BOE

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some parents are saying “enough is enough” after reports of bullying taking place in schools across Marion County.

“It’s disturbing, I wanted to throw up. That’s my son and I can’t be with him every second of the day to protect him.”

Katy Neel is the mother of 7th grader, Jonas, who has high functioning autism. She and a handful of other parents showed up at the Marion County Board of Education to discuss the bullying they claim is happening in multiple schools around the county.

Neel shared a video with 5 News that she says shows another student hitting Jonas on a bus ride home from school in the video. Jonas can be seen using his arms to block his head and face.

“Knowing it happened on a ten-minute bus ride home when we live half a mile from the school, it killed me,” Neel said.

5 News reached out to superintendent, Dr. Donna Hage. She said she reviewed bullying policies with the parents that came to the board office and took notes of the incidents and she says quote, “we take every report of bullying seriously and it’s our intent to investigate and get back in touch with those families.”

“I believe in the new superintendent, I believe she is going to do the right thing by these kids and she explained to us how it all needs to be done. It’s unfortunate that wasn’t given to us before, but we don’t want other parents to suffer or other kids to suffer,” Neel said.

Now parents are hoping for a permanent solution.

“We want all of our children to feel and to be safe in school. that is their right.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother-son duo indicted for murder of Darren Bolinger
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive.
Bridgeport residents express concern over suboxone clinic moving to Chenoweth Drive

Latest News

bullying issues
Parents on Bullying in Marion
Proposed suboxone clinic once again looking for new location
Proposed suboxone clinic once again looking for new location
Harrison Co mask mandate
Harrison Co mask mandate
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for Oct 29, 2021