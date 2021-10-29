Parents in Marion County take bullying issues to the BOE

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some parents are saying “enough is enough” after reports of bullying taking place in schools across Marion County.

“It’s disturbing, I wanted to throw up. That’s my son and I can’t be with him every second of the day to protect him.”

Katy Neel is the mother of 7th grader, Jonas, who has high functioning autism. She and a handful of other parents showed up at the Marion County Board of Education to discuss the bullying they claim is happening in multiple schools around the county.

Neel shared a video with 5 News that she says shows another student hitting Jonas on a bus ride home from school in the video. Jonas can be seen using his arms to block his head and face.

“Knowing it happened on a ten-minute bus ride home when we live half a mile from the school, it killed me,” Neel said.

5 News reached out to superintendent, Dr. Donna Hage. She said she reviewed bullying policies with the parents that came to the board office and took notes of the incidents and she says quote, “we take every report of bullying seriously and it’s our intent to investigate and get back in touch with those families.”

“I believe in the new superintendent, I believe she is going to do the right thing by these kids and she explained to us how it all needs to be done. It’s unfortunate that wasn’t given to us before, but we don’t want other parents to suffer or other kids to suffer,” Neel said.

Now parents are hoping for a permanent solution.

“We want all of our children to feel and to be safe in school. that is their right.”

