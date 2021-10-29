Advertisement

Proposed suboxone clinic once again looking for new location

A controversial suboxone clinic is still looking for a location to call home.
Suboxone clinic
Suboxone clinic(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A controversial suboxone clinic is still looking for a location to call home.

The clinic, Delta Lifestyle Solutions, was originally slated to move to Medwood Plaza.

After residents raised concerns about increased crime and proximity to nearby schools, the idea was nixed earlier this month.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the state Department of Health and Human Resources told 5 News the clinic had found a location at 2 Chenowith Dr. in Bridgeport that met the necessary criteria.

However, late Friday afternoon, a representative of the property told 5 News the clinic had only inquired about moving into the space, but the discussion ended after they researched what it does.

The clinic would provide suboxone treatments to help people battling opioid addictions.

The representative told 5 News no agreement was ever reached between the two entities, and that public response did not play a role in the decision not to grant the clinic use of the space.

5 News has made repeated attempts to reach Delta Lifestyle Solutions for comment, but has not heard back.

