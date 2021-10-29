Advertisement

Public forums planned for West Virginia’s drug response plan

West Virginia officials plan to hold eight virtual forums for the public to review and comment on the state’s substance abuse response plan.
(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment announced the online forums Thursday in a news release.

The 2022 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan describes the current substance use environment in the state and highlights existing activities and initiatives that are part of the plan. It also presents a framework of goals, strategies, and objectives to address current needs.

The virtual forums are scheduled for Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 18, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, and Dec. 7, Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.

Public comments may be submitted during one of the eight public meetings. Pre-registration at the web page for the health department’s Office of Drug Control Policy is required.

