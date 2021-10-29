Advertisement

Tractor trailer over embankment in Lost Creek

A tractor trailer went over the embankment on I-79 on Friday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer went over the embankment on I-79 in Lost Creek late Friday morning.

The accident occurred near mile marker 109 northbound on I-79.

Only one person was involved in the incident, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

There are no injuries reported in the accident.

The right lane is closed for responders at the scene of the accident.

5 News will provide updates as they become available.

