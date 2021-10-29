Tractor trailer over embankment in Lost Creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer went over the embankment on I-79 in Lost Creek late Friday morning.

The accident occurred near mile marker 109 northbound on I-79.

Only one person was involved in the incident, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

There are no injuries reported in the accident.

The right lane is closed for responders at the scene of the accident.

5 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.