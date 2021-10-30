Clarksburg residents attend Drinking Water Testing Program to learn about drinking water safety

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For years West Virginia had issues with safe drinking water.

Amidst the recent water problems in Clarksburg, the West Virginia University Institute of Water Security and Science held a water safety workshop for city residents.

After failing to notify the public about lead levels above the limit set by the EPA in the city’s water system, the Clarksburg Water Board worked with multiple groups and agencies to make changes.

Before the local issue, Director of Water Security and Science at WVU Jason Hubbart, Equitrans Midstream Foundation, and WVU Extension Service created a program to educate West Virginians about the different water systems in the state and how they work.

By attending this workshop, residents received a free testing kit with step-by-step instructions to test their water.

“They will collect their sample and mail it in. They’ll get that analysis done within a week of whenever the resident ships it. They get to find out the quality of their drinking water,” Hubbart explained.

Residents could review their processed lab results online.

Hubbart added that this program was not something that would go away.

“To begin a culture change in West Virginia and elsewhere, get folks to start thinking more about the importance of drinking water. That we should not take our drinking water quality for granted,” he said.

