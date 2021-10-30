BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crandel Lee Ash, 78, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 28, 2021.Mr. Ash was born on August 14, 1943, in Ellenboro, WV, a son of the late George Sr. and Evelyn (Jones) Ash.Crandel is survived by his brother, Thomas Ash and his wife Barbara of Clarksburg; step-daughter, Shana Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and his brother; maternal grandparents, John Henry and Metta Jones; and paternal grandparents, Boyd and Virginia Ash.Mr. Ash was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1961. He was a trucker driver for the former Wilson Bakery for 15 years and for Maplewood for 12 years. He retired as a truck driver for Clarksburg Publishing Company. He was a member of the Clarksburg Moose Lodge No. 52, Clarksburg Elks Lodge No. 482, and a social member of the local VFW. He was Methodist by faith.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Mt. Harmony Masonic Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

