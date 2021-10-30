Advertisement

Herbert Gene "Dink" Love Jr

Herbert Gene "Dink" Love Jr
Herbert Gene "Dink" Love Jr
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Herbert Gene “Dink” Love Jr, 61, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the   United Hospital Center following a brief illness.He was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 19, 1960, a son of the late Herbert Gene Love Sr. and the late Betty Bray Plum. He was the stepson of the late George Plum.Dink was married on March 17, 1984, to Robin Kelley Love, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.He is also survived by one son, Casey Love and companion Jamie Brown of Clarksburg; two daughters, Kisha Davis and husband John of Reynoldsville and Ashley Nutter and husband Billy of Johnstown; seven grandchildren, Hannah Love, Aaliyah Love, Donte Love, Nevah Brown, Paisley Furbee, Bryleigh Davis, and Dakota Nutter.  He is also survived by his brother, Jimmy Love and wife Pam of Grafton.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Stevens and a brother, Jerry Love.Dink was the owner of Love’s Painting with 30 years of painting automobiles.He had a passion for building and painting old cars and enjoyed attending car shows with his wife Robin.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.  The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00.  Interment will follow at the Flemington I.O.O.F Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www,amoscarvelli.com  A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

