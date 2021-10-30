Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | October 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Halloweekend everyone! Today saw many isolated showers across the state, and that trend will continue through the early afternoon tomorrow. For trick-or-treaters tomorrow evening, you’re most likely going to stay dry, but we can’t totally rule out the possibility of quick, light showers in some towns in the wake of the exiting low pressure system. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s. By Monday morning, high pressure will usher in cooler, drier air, making our first week of November an abnormally chilly one. High temperatures Monday will reach the low 50s, but from Tuesday forward, highs are not expected to get any higher than the upper 40s, and low temperatures will likely dip below freezing most nights. Because of this, any chance of nighttime precipitation this week could turn into some flaky snow, especially in the higher elevations. This snow would likely not accumulate, but could cause some slick roads for morning commutes. Regardless, you’ll want to break out the heavier coats this week.

Tonight: Isolated showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 49

Halloween: Lingering isolated showers through the afternoon, then mostly cloudy. High: 55

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. High: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 48

