BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lois Evelyn Brown Webb, 91, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the United Hospital Center.Lois was born on June 17, 1930, in Nutter Fort, WV, a daughter of the late Harry and Lavenia (Oldroyd) Brown.She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, William Rex Webb, whom she married January 21, 1961 and who passed away on March 25, 1987.She is survived by her grandson, Jon Capicola; granddaughter, Jessica Capicola; great-granddaughter, Shaelyn; cousins, Margaret Olsen and James Lyon; and her companion of over 25 years, Sam Carvelli, and his daughter Luana Capicola.Mrs. Webb was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1948 where she graduated as valedictorian. She retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company with 39 years of service as a Branch Administrator. She had many interests that included reading at local schools under the “Read Aloud Program”, sewing for herself and friends, animals, and piano, which she studied with Ruby Marshall Scott for 15 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Clarksburg Chapter and was Methodist by faith.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV, 26431, or a charity of your choosing, in Lois’ memory.A graveside service will be held for Lois on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 2:30 pm at the Bridgeport Cemetery with Pastor Richard Settles presiding.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

