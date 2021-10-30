Mountaineers knock off No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia hoped to keep the momentum alive against Iowa State after last week’s win.

The Cyclones got off to a quick start with a 70-yard touchdown from Breece Hall less than four minutes into the game.

The Mountaineers followed with one their own. A 12 play, 75-yard drive was capped off by Leddie Brown’s tenth touchdown of the season, a 2-yard rush to tie up the game.

It didn’t take long for Iowa State to respond. Brock Purdy found a wide-open Tarique Milton for the 68-yard score, pulling the Cyclones ahead 14-7.

With 18 seconds left in the first quarter, Jarret Doege lofted one out to Bryce Ford-Wheaton in double coverage, who grabbed the tying touchdown.

Into the second quarter, WVU pulled ahead with less than ten minutes to play off a 31-yard Casey Legg field goal, but Iowa State’s Andrew Mevis responded with a 34-yarder of his own. The teams entered the half tied up for the third time, 17-17.

Four minutes into the third quarter, Doege was picked off by Jake Hummel, who returned the interception to the end zone for a pick six. Iowa State led 24-17.

Doege found a familiar connection with eight minutes to play in the third, 23 yards to Ford-Wheaton for the 24-point tie.

Purdy held onto the ball for the keeper touchdown with six minutes to go, pulling ahead of the Mountaineers 31-24.

It was Winston Wright Jr. early in the fourth to keep the scores rolling, 22 yards to the end zone to make it 31-31.

With under ten minutes in the fourth, Brown secured his eleventh touchdown of the season off a 2-yard rush. Mountaineers led 38-31.

Late in the fourth, Hall fumbled the ball on the goal line. Alonzo Addae recovered for the touchback, setting the Mountaineers off on another offensive drive.

Late in the game, Iowa State tried to make a comeback but was ultimately stopped by the WVU defense on the last play of the game.

WVU knocked off No. 22, moved to 4-4 on the season and 2-3 in the Big 12.

