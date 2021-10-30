Advertisement

WVU holds 31st Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Seven former Mountaineer athletes inducted into this year’s class
31st WVU Sports Hall of Fame
31st WVU Sports Hall of Fame(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University held its 31st Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to the Mountaineers’ contest with Iowa State.

The inductees: Keri Bland (cross country/track and field), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics), and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball).

Campriani said he “came to West Virginia University because [he] wanted to figure out how to win an Olympic medal,” and while he ended up doing so, the university gave him “long-lasting friendships and great mentors.”

“I want to thank WVU for believing in me. I was born and raised in Italy, but you will always be my family,” Campriani said.

Bland is now a teacher and cross country coach, which she said is due to all the coaches she had throughout her life pushing and shaping her into the athlete she needed to be.

Moody attended WVU from 1991-1994 and is the only gymnast in school history to win three conference all-around championships. She said she owes much of her success to her coach, Linda Burdette-Good, as she “saw something in me, and allowed me to be me.”

All seven inductees were honored during the first half of the game.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer over embankment in Lost Creek on I-79.
Tractor trailer over embankment in Lost Creek
Mother-son duo indicted for murder of Darren Bolinger
bullying issues
Parents in Marion County take bullying issues to the BOE
Suboxone clinic
Proposed suboxone clinic once again looking for new location
Shown is a derelict structure on 553 Carter Street in Fairmont that is slated to be demolished.
Fairmont resident reacts to upcoming demolition

Latest News

Cross country state meet
Cross country state meet results
5 Sports Pregame Show
5 Sports Pregame Show: University High School
High School Football: Week 10 Highlights
5th Quarter Highlights: Week 10
Bridgeport girls' soccer
Bridgeport closes season with loss to Wheeling Park, 2-0