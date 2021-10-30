WVU holds 31st Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University held its 31st Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to the Mountaineers’ contest with Iowa State.

The inductees: Keri Bland (cross country/track and field), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics), and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball).

Campriani said he “came to West Virginia University because [he] wanted to figure out how to win an Olympic medal,” and while he ended up doing so, the university gave him “long-lasting friendships and great mentors.”

“I want to thank WVU for believing in me. I was born and raised in Italy, but you will always be my family,” Campriani said.

Bland is now a teacher and cross country coach, which she said is due to all the coaches she had throughout her life pushing and shaping her into the athlete she needed to be.

Moody attended WVU from 1991-1994 and is the only gymnast in school history to win three conference all-around championships. She said she owes much of her success to her coach, Linda Burdette-Good, as she “saw something in me, and allowed me to be me.”

All seven inductees were honored during the first half of the game.

