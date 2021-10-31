The community continues to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While COVID-19 was still at the forefront of many lives, members of the Morgantown community didn’t let it stop them from celebrating Halloween.

Kids got dressed up and spent the weekend collecting candy which included traditional trick or treating and attending community-based events.

Last year the Elks Lodge 411 held their first annual trunk or treat.

“We kind of thought there wouldn’t be a lot of people trick or treating and weren’t sure what was going on. We thought that was a great opportunity to do it in a safer way,” Lecturing Knight Vickie Trickett said.

She added the group brought the event inside this year due to the weather. However, they maintained social distancing.

“We’re happy that we have the space to do that and allow families to come and feel safe,” she explained.

There was also a special guest appearance by Santa, who was getting ready for Christmas.

The Morgantown Mall also made changes from last year’s Halloween celebration.

The event was back indoors with lots of activities and candy for the children.

General Manager of the Morgantown Mall Felicia Posey said families started lining up before the event even started.

Children were able to walk throughout the mall in their costumes and pick up candy as they went along.

Posey said the mall environment allowed families to make their own choice in regards to masking.

“Do what is most comfortable with them, but also we’ve positioned all the activities throughout the center to be able to social distance,” Posey added.

However, masks or no masks kids Morgantown children were able to celebrate the holiday out in the community.

