Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Halloween everyone! The low-pressure system that has brought us rain for the past few days has finally made its way up to the northeast and out of our area. We saw showers this morning in the wake of the system, but they mostly cleared out by the afternoon. Clouds will occupy the sky tonight, clear for a bit Monday morning, then increase again as the day progresses. A cold air mass above us will be ushering in colder-than-average temperatures for the remainder of the week, with highs in the upper 40s and lows reaching freezing or below. Tuesday morning may see some brief showers, but due to the frigid temperatures, this may come in the form of a wintry mix or snow for higher elevations. Past noon, chances of precipitation taper off, and clouds will become more sparse. With temperatures staying low, Wednesday morning has the potential to see widespread frost, but the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing a freeze watch until there is more confidence in the forecast. Models diverge for Thursday’s forecast as well, so confidence is low, but we could see some snowflakes later in the night. We will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you the most up-to-date information as it comes.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Low: 40

Tomorrow: A clear morning giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon and evening. High: 53

Tuesday: chance of AM rain showers (snow showers for higher elevations); otherwise, partly cloudy. High: 48

Wednesday: Frost possible in the morning; otherwise, partly sunny. High: 48

