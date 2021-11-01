Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Flemington

Crews from multiple fire departments have responded to a house fire in Flemington.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments have responded to a house fire in Flemington.

The fire shortly before noon on Monday.

The fire is at a house located on Berry Run Road in Flemington.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Both lanes of Berry Run Road are closed as crews battle the fire.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with 5 News as updates become available.

