First snowflakes of the season could appear Tuesday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Areas of North Central West Virginia could see their first glimpse of snow Tuesday morning, due to a weak low pressure system passing just south of the state.

The precipitation will likely start around daybreak Tuesday morning and linger until late afternoon.

For lower elevations, this precipitation will fall as rain. But for higher elevations, temperatures are cool enough to cause a wintry mix or a little snow.

Any snow that falls will just be a coating and will not accumulate. Rain in the wintry mixes would wash away any snowflake accumulation.

Temperatures across the state were overall warmer than average for the month of October. Now, as we enter the first week of November, temperatures are plummeting to well below average. This is caused by a high pressure system ushering in cold air from the north.

Low temperatures Tuesday night through Saturday night are expected to dip below freezing across the entire region.

Regardless of whether your area will see snowflakes or not, you may want to break out the heavier jackets this week.

