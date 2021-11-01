Advertisement

Harrison County man arrested on arson charges

A Harrison County man has been arrested on three counts of arson charges.
(WITN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been arrested on three counts of arson charges.

Jimmie Myers, 53, of Lost Creek, was arrested on three counts of arson charges from an incident that took place in August, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says a fire was reported at a home in West Milford on August 13, and video surveillance showed a vehicle drive up to the property.

The complaint says a fire was seen from the video on the front porch of the house, and a neighbor seen the vehicle drive away from the fire with Myers behind the wheel.

Officers say that the vehicle the neighbor seen is the same vehicle Myers had been seen driving in the area.

The complaint says fire marshals determined that the fire had been intentionally set to the home.

The criminal complaint says the fire also ignited nearby trees and bushes, as well as a two car garage, leading to the additional counts of arson charges.

Officers say the house did not have electricity for several weeks leading up to the fire, and the meter had been pulled by the electric company.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween buckets and the meaning behind the colors
bullying issues
Parents in Marion County take bullying issues to the BOE
Families come together for the second Halloween celebrated during the pandemic.
The community continues to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic
Suboxone clinic
Proposed suboxone clinic once again looking for new location
Shown is a derelict structure on 553 Carter Street in Fairmont that is slated to be demolished.
Fairmont resident reacts to upcoming demolition

Latest News

Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
Tommy "Franco" Thomas shown in his boxing stock photo from his time as a heavyweight
Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 31, 2021
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | October 31, 2021
Parkette Restaurant and soup
North Central Weekly View: ‘Souper’ Soup to the rescue; soups you can enjoy this fall and winter