Harrison County man arrested on arson charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been arrested on three counts of arson charges.

Jimmie Myers, 53, of Lost Creek, was arrested on three counts of arson charges from an incident that took place in August, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says a fire was reported at a home in West Milford on August 13, and video surveillance showed a vehicle drive up to the property.

The complaint says a fire was seen from the video on the front porch of the house, and a neighbor seen the vehicle drive away from the fire with Myers behind the wheel.

Officers say that the vehicle the neighbor seen is the same vehicle Myers had been seen driving in the area.

The complaint says fire marshals determined that the fire had been intentionally set to the home.

The criminal complaint says the fire also ignited nearby trees and bushes, as well as a two car garage, leading to the additional counts of arson charges.

Officers say the house did not have electricity for several weeks leading up to the fire, and the meter had been pulled by the electric company.

