Jerry Tyrone Morgan, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2021, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born August 5, 1941, in Fairmont; the son of the late Paul W. Morgan and Nellie M. (Hinzman) Morgan. Jerry was a United States Army Veteran. He retired after 15 years of service from GM Motors. He also worked for Harry Green 7 acres. Jerry was a member of Truth Assembly Chapel in Burton. Jerry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Gloria (Buri) Morgan; his two sons, Pastor Jason Morgan and his wife, Stacie of Hundred, and Jeremy Morgan of California; his daughter, Shelly Morgan McDowell and her husband, John of South Carolina; his five step-children, Richard Barrett of Pennsylvania, Jake Barrett and his finance, Alyssa of Pennsylvania, Joseph Barrett and his wife, Genene of Maryland, Jennifer Odell and her husband, David of Maryland, and Erica Barrett of Fairmont; many grandchildren; his sister, Paula Morgan of Fairmont; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Paul “Bill” Morgan; three sisters, Barbara, Bunny, and Judy; his two nephews, Ralph Morgan, and Tracy Morgan. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jason Morgan, officiating. A flag folding rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.