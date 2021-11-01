Advertisement

John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III

John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III
John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III(John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III, 66, of Oil Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

He was born in Charleston on November 7, 1954, the only son of the late John Rufus Schoolcraft Jr. and Alpha Isabell Davis Schoolcraft.

Forever cherishing their memories of Peach’s genuine nature are several cousins; long-time close friend, CD Cole of Jane Lew; and a lifetime of acquired friends.

Peach was a self-employed entrepreneur who made his living buying and selling collectibles, gold, and silver. He loved attending auctions to see what treasures he could uncover. Throughout his endeavors, any coins Peach found became a part of his own private collection. You could often find him selling his rare items along the road where he loved socializing with anyone and everyone. Peach never met a stranger and was always looking to make new friends. He volunteered his time at Mountain Trader Gun and Pawn for the past 15 years. Peach was Christian by faith and attended Oil Creek United Methodist Church.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween buckets and the meaning behind the colors
Tommy "Franco" Thomas shown in his boxing stock photo from his time as a heavyweight
Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
The damages done by a Harrison Co. Fire
Harrison County man arrested on arson charges
bullying issues
Parents in Marion County take bullying issues to the BOE
Families come together for the second Halloween celebrated during the pandemic.
The community continues to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

Latest News

Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas
Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas
Martha E. (Shumaker) Shroyer
Martha E. (Shumaker) Shroyer
Jerry Tyrone Morgan
Jerry Tyrone Morgan
Herbert Gene “Dink” Love Jr
Herbert Gene “Dink” Love Jr