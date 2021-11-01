John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III, 66, of Oil Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

He was born in Charleston on November 7, 1954, the only son of the late John Rufus Schoolcraft Jr. and Alpha Isabell Davis Schoolcraft.

Forever cherishing their memories of Peach’s genuine nature are several cousins; long-time close friend, CD Cole of Jane Lew; and a lifetime of acquired friends.

Peach was a self-employed entrepreneur who made his living buying and selling collectibles, gold, and silver. He loved attending auctions to see what treasures he could uncover. Throughout his endeavors, any coins Peach found became a part of his own private collection. You could often find him selling his rare items along the road where he loved socializing with anyone and everyone. Peach never met a stranger and was always looking to make new friends. He volunteered his time at Mountain Trader Gun and Pawn for the past 15 years. Peach was Christian by faith and attended Oil Creek United Methodist Church.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of John “Peach” Rufus Schoolcraft III. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

