Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween weekend was dreary and chilly, thanks to a lingering low-pressure system in the area. Today, that system is gone, but a disturbance will push in tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing precipitation chances. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, with clouds increasing ahead of the disturbance out west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be below-average, in the low-50s. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy. The disturbance starts pushing in overnight into tomorrow morning, bringing a few rain showers in the lowlands, and rain/snow mix in the mountains. We won’t see much rain/snow mix (likely less than 0.5 inches), but if you’re in the mountains, you may want to take some extra time on the roads. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect a chilly day, with a chance of precipitation. By late-afternoon tomorrow, the system leaves, taking any precipitation with it. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be chilly, being in the mid-40s before dipping down in the upper-20s tomorrow night. That could lead to the development of frost, so we’ll be watching carefully. Overall, expect a chilly but calm afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week, a cold air mass sits on top of us, thanks to a high-pressure system and upper-level trough. As a result, our highs will be in the upper-40s and our lows will be in the upper-20s, so keep a heavy coat near you and an ice scraper in your car. Skies will remain partly cloudy and dry throughout the week, with only a slight chance of precipitation later in the week. In short, barring a chance of precipitation tonight, the first week of November will be mostly dry but cold. You’ll want a coat near you for the week.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with some clearing up until 4 PM. We stay dry throughout the afternoon, and winds will be light and coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, a quiet afternoon. High: 55.

Tonight: We start with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, after 3 AM, a few rain showers push into NCWV, with some rain/snow mix in the mountains. We won’t see much rain (<0.1 inches at most) or snow (<1 inch), but if you’re in the mountains, you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes to account for slick spots. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, a chilly, dreary night. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Rain showers in the lowlands and a few snow showers in the mountains during the early-morning hours, so if you’re heading out in the mountains, give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads. By midday, the precipitation leaves and we dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, well below-average for early-November. Overall, expect a chilly, dreary day. High: 47.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine in the area, so it will be a nice day. Winds will be light, and we stay dry. temperatures will be below-average, in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a chilly but okay afternoon. High: 48.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.