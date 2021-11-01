Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! What a nice way to start the week as well as start November. We woke up with clear skies and temperatures in the lower 40′s, then stayed sunny with temperatures reaching into the upper 50′s today. But get ready for changes starting overnight tonight. We have several things happening, one being a cold front that has pushed well south of us, ushering in a much colder air mass starting on Wednesday. But before that really cold air gets here, we are going to see a little disturbance making its way toward us tonight. Right now over the Midwest, we’re seeing mostly rain with it, but by the time it gets here, overnight lows in the mountains will be in the mid 30′s. That means that we’re probably looking for snow tonight for our communities in part of Tucker and Randolph counties. We could be seeing a trace to up to 1″ of snow accumulation near sunrise. But that snow might not stick because ground temperatures will be too warm, or if there is a bit of accumulation, it will melt fast once the sun comes out later. For the rest of us, the overnight precipitation will just be rain. Tomorrow will turn into a nice, but a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. After that, it’s the great cool down. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning are all expected to reach down to below freezing, and even into the upper 20′s. Freeze watches and warnings haven’t been issued yet, but that will likely happen on Tuesday. The days until the weekend will be nice, but cool, well below average for this time of year.

Tonight: Rainy in the lowlands, wintry mix or snow in the higher elevations: Low 39

Tuesday: AM rain, then mostly cloudy: High 47

Wednesday: Cold start, then partly cloudy: High 49

Thursday: Cold start, then partly cloudy: High 50

