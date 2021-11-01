Advertisement

Martha E. (Shumaker) Shroyer

Nov. 1, 2021
Martha E. (Shumaker) Shroyer, age 84 of Brownlow Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 7, 1937 in Grafton a daughter of the late Arley Ray and Myrtle Bell (Wilmoth) Shumaker. She is survived by four children, Carolyn Herbison (Junior), Bonny Jacobs (John) all of Grafton, Debbie Lyons (Richard) of Newburg, and Steve Luzadder at home; her good friend, Clark Rimel; eight grandchildren, Chris Luzadder (Donna) of Bridgeport, Becky Jacobs, Stephanie Jacobs, Kim Riley,  John Jacobs (Roseanne) of Rosemont, Laura Beall (Chris) of Grafton, Stacy Simmons (Scott) of Tunnelton, and Ashley  Moran of Grafton; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Beavers, Sylvia M. Shumaker, and Dora Irvine; also by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Margaret, Katherine Dale, and Linda M. Springs and three brothers, Odbert R. Shumaker, Warren Lee Shumaker, and Jerry W. Shumaker. Martha enjoyed watching the birds, fishing, watching her flowers bloom and spending time with friends and family.  She would gladly help any one that needed help. She was Baptist by faith. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, November 3rd from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 with Evangelist Bobby Jennings officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

