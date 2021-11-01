Monongalia County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Raymond Bates, 43, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography,” according to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The document says Bates pleaded guilty to having child pornography depicting minors under the age of 12 in July and August of 2019 in Monongalia County.

The document also says Bates faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

