Taylor County man pleads guilty to meth charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has pleaded guilty to a meth charge, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Richard Isner, 59, of Flemington, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine,” according to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the document, Isner pleaded guilty to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in July 2020 in Marion County.

The document also says Isner faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.