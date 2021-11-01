Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas, 67, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

He was born in Clarksburg on June 8, 1954, a son of the late Charles and Rosa Abraham Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan Fittro Thomas, whom he married on December 5, 1992.

Also surviving are one daughter, Desiree Nichole Thomas of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Charles J. “Jerry” Thomas and his wife Sally of Clarksburg; and two sisters, Sylvia “Kookie” Thomas of Bridgeport and Sharon M. Thomas King and her husband Eugene of Quiet Dell.

Tommy was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1972 and a 1985 graduate of the 58th basic training class of the State Police Academy. He was employed by the Shinnston Police Department from 1984 through 1990 and the Clarksburg Police Department from 1990 through 2009 where he also became the DARE officer in 1996. In 2003 Tommy was recognized by the Clarksburg Police Department for his dedication to the DARE program, and in 2005 he was named officer of the month, also by the Clarksburg Police Department. He retired with 19 years of service. He also served as crossing guard at the Adamston Elementary School and Washington Irving Middle School following his retirement.

Tommy was presented with many additional awards during his lifetime of service to the community. In 1999 he was named Citizen of the Month by the Shinnston News and Harrison County Journal, and in 2001 he was named Citizen of the Year by the Clarksburg Exponent. In 2007 Tommy received the Frank Loria Lifetime Dedication Award by the Clarksburg Columbian Club; Elks Citizen of the Year for the Central District 2008-2009; in 2010 he was named Honorary Irish Legend by the Harrison County Catholic Schools; and he was presented with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award, also in 2010.

Kids were Tommy’s passion, and in the late 1900′s, Tommy started the Tommy Thomas Boxing Club to help the youth of the area. He touched hundreds of lives through his boxing gym.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 am with Reverend Sherman Goodwin officiating. Interment will be in the Marshville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Elks Lodge #2875, c/o Drug Awareness Program, P. O. Box 12, Anmoore, WV 26323; or to the North Central WV Parkinson’s Support Group, Ms. Tracey Robertson, Treasurer, 107 C-Anna Square, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.